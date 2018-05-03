Suspect in homicide of Pamela DeGrio appears in Nevada County Superior Court

Michael Sturgell, accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife Pamela Diane DeGrio, remained held Thursday without bond after appearing before a Nevada County Superior Court judge.

Authorities on Tuesday charged Sturgell, 71, with murder in connection with the February death of DeGrio, 67, at her home. He appeared Thursday before Judge Robert Tice-Raskin for his arraignment. The judge appointed Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromkis to represent Sturgell, and scheduled the next hearing for May 10.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh asked for no bond in Sturgell's case.

Arrested in February on an unrelated burglary charge, Sturgell made bond and was re-arrested in April after failing to appear in court in that case. Sturgell has since pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary. He faces up to two years in prison, though his sentencing hasn't yet occurred.

Deputies on Tuesday morning informed Sturgell at the Nevada County Jail that he faced the murder charge.

Authorities said they linked Sturgell to DeGrio's death through a firearm stolen from her home. The weapon was found in Butte County, as were firearms taken in the unrelated burglary.

Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf has said authorities determined that Sturgell fenced the weapons after DeGrio's death.

Sturgell married and divorced DeGrio over 40 years ago, authorities said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.