Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison

A man reportedly found with tools stolen from a landscaper's truck and counterfeit money was sentenced Friday in Nevada County Superior Court to three years and four months in state prison.

Connor Joseph Casey, 26, was arrested in January after Grass Valley Police had responded to a call that someone was seen going into different properties and trying the door handles of multiple vehicles.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle with its windows down, its ignition device tampered with and several items inside it. A landscaper then approached officers, saying someone broke into his truck and stole some items. The officers allowed him to look inside the vehicle they'd found, leading the landscaper to identify some of the items inside as his. Casey subsequently was spotted walking through the area, wearing a ski mask. He fled but was located and arrested after a 45-minute search. Casey reportedly had tools used to break into vehicle, as well as counterfeit $50s and $100s.

Casey was charged with possessing stolen property, identity theft, forgery, and possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as violating probation. He had a conviction for evading a peace officer in 2017, as well as a conviction for a 2016 vehicle theft. In that instance, he was arrested while driving a stolen van, which had been outfitted with another, stolen, license plate.

In February, Casey pleaded no contest to possessing stolen property.

