Suspect in Grass Valley T-Mobile robbery could change plea

Two of the suspects in an early October robbery of a Grass Valley T-Mobile store were in court Friday.

Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and from Sacramento, and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with the Oct. 4 robbery of the Nevada City Highway store. The masked suspects entered the store and held an employee at gunpoint before taking between 15 to 20 electronic devices and fleeing. Police received a vehicle and suspect description, and an officer spotted the vehicle — a blue Ford Taurus — on Highway 49 near Lime Kiln Road shortly afterward. A brief police chase ended less than two miles later, when the suspects' vehicle lost control, hit an embankment and overturned.

Dashune Jones, 18, and Samuel Washington, 19, both of Sacramento, were arrested at a later date in connection with the same robbery. Court records show no criminal case filings in Nevada County for either man.

Henderson pleaded no contest to robbery and evading a police officer in late November. No plea deal is in place for Henderson, who faces a maximum of five years and eight months in prison. He was set to be sentenced on Jan. 18 in Nevada County Superior Court, but his attorney asked for a continuance on Friday. Henderson now is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 25.

Jones had waived her right to a preliminary hearing of the evidence against her and was set to be formally arraigned on charges of robbery, kidnapping and reckless evasion of an officer on Friday. Her attorney, Ken Tribby, indicated she likely would enter a change of plea and asked for the hearing to be rescheduled to Jan. 4.

Trial postponed for child sex suspect

The trial for a child sex suspect arrested in 2016 that was set to start Jan. 8 has been vacated.

Randy Jay Hansen, 67, faces charges of a lewd act on a child and oral copulation. Hansen's arrest stems from an investigation that began in November 2014, when the girl, then 9, alleged that he'd touched her inappropriately. A search warrant was served at Hansen's residence in 2015 and authorities collected electronics like a computer, cell phone and tablet from the home. An FBI task force then took the devices for examination.

On Friday, Hansen was set to appear in court for a trial readiness conference but waived his right to be brought into the courtroom. Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger noted that issues had come up that required vacating the trial, and re-set a date for Feb. 15. Hansen's attorney, Ken Tribby, indicated a change of plea was anticipated.

