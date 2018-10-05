Suspect in Alta Sierra break-ins sentenced to 3 years, 4 months

A Grass Valley woman arrested in May in connection with multiple break-ins in Alta Sierra was sentenced Friday in Nevada County Superior Court.

Alexandrea Carrol Fisk, 27, had taken a plea agreement to resolve that case as well as several others, in return for an aggregate sentence of three years and four months to be served in county jail.

Fisk already was wearing an ankle monitor because she was on probation when she was arrested last spring.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office had received reports of several thefts from unlocked and locked cars, as well as homes, then learned that a debit card taken in one of those thefts was used at a south county business. Deputies responded to the business and watched surveillance footage, identifying Fisk and Vincent Anthony Virgili, 37.

Because Fisk was wearing an ankle monitor, authorities accessed information gained from the monitor and determined she'd been at locations where thefts had occurred.

Fisk and Virgili were located at a residence in Grass Valley at which stolen items reportedly were found.

Recommended Stories For You

Fisk was charged with identity theft, petty theft, and possession of stolen property in one case, and charges of first-degree burglary in connection with a separate case filed at the same time.

Fisk also was facing a probation violation in 2016 cases in which she was convicted of second-degree burglary and of vehicle theft, as well as a failure to appear charge.

Judge Candace Heidelberger suspended one year and four months of Fisk's total sentence and placed her on mandatory supervision. Because Fisk has served nearly all of her custody time already, she will be released from jail in two weeks.

Virgili is set to enter a plea on charges of petty theft, possession of stolen property and burglary on Oct. 18.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.