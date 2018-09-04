Suspect arrested in sexual assault of Nevada County girl

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a young girl was arrested on Sunday and remains in custody in Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on more than $100,000 bail.

Taylor Daniel Mordue, 27, of Paradise, was arrested after Nevada County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in the 20000 block of Morning Sun Lane at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Mordue reportedly entered a bedroom in the home earlier that morning and sexually assaulted the girl, who is younger than 14, Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Jakobs said in a press release.

According to Jakobs, Mordue was a guest at the residence.

Multiple interviews were conducted and deputies collected numerous items of evidence from the residence, Jakobs said. Mordue was taken into custody and detectives from the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit obtained a search warrant to have him undergo a sexual assault examination.

Mordue was subsequently booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of rape, forcible penetration with a foreign object, sexual battery, child abuse, lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 14, and child molestation.

Mordue's bail was set at $107,500 and he remains in custody.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.