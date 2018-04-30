Support meeting discusses transition to adulthood for special needs youth

The featured topic of the May 2 Community Support Network Partner meeting will be "Transition to adulthood planning for youth with special needs."

This meeting is a follow-up to the March meeting discussion on identifying and addressing childhood developmental issues.

"Special needs may follow children into adulthood," a news release states. "Starting at age 16, they can progressively 'age out' of services available to them as youngsters, so it's important to plan for support and success as they grow older. This process involves the young person, the family, schools, and perhaps a wide variety of service providers."

The meeting will feature presentations by panelists followed by a Q&A with attendees. The panelists are:

Sonya Bingaman, manager, State Council on Developmental Disabilities

Jennifer Hughes, supervising public health nurse, Nevada County Public Health, California Children's Services and Medical Therapy Unit

Recommended Stories For You

Jessica Markov, client services manager, Alta California Regional Center

Beth Moore, transition specialist teacher, coordinator, Nevada Joint Union High School District WorkAbility/Department of Rehabilitation/Transition Partnership Program

Melissa Marcum, Independent Living Program at Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

The meeting will be 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, in Nevada City. Community Support Network meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact CSN Coordinator Susan Sanford at 530-913-0270 or csnncorg@gmail.com. Or see complete info here: http://csnnc.org/news/.

Source: Community Support Network of Nevada County