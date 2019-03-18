Support available for 2017 fire victims

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced its approval of the State of California's disaster action plan, according to a release.

The plan will invest $124 million to support the state in its recovery from the effects of deadly wildfires and mudslides that occurred in December 2017.

These funds are provided through HUD's Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery Program and will address lingering unmet needs in impacted Southern California counties, including seriously damaged housing, businesses and infrastructure.

"Today, we are taking an important step to help California recover from these disasters," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "HUD will remain steadfast partners to support Californians as they rebuild their homes, restore their businesses and repair their critical infrastructure."

HUD requires that these recovery dollars be targeted to local communities that experienced the greatest impact and that all disaster relief funds will be spent in a manner that helps disaster victims. As a result, HUD will impose strict conditions and financial controls on the use of these funds.

Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development