Supervisor Weston endorses Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District board
September 27, 2018
Chris Bierwagen announced Thursday he has received the endorsement of Nevada County 4th District Supervisor Hank Weston in his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, according to a release.
"I'm endorsing Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District Division 2 because I know his commitment to serving his community," stated Weston in the release. "Chris Bierwagen served in the United States Navy, he served as a volunteer firefighter and as volunteer fire chief. He has served on the Fire District Board of Directors and in each case, spent years of his life protecting and serving our community. As the former Grass Valley Fire Chief, that tells me a lot. I know we can trust Chris to put the long-term welfare of our communities first."
For more information visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.
Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District, Division 2
Trending In: Local News
- Grass Valley police: Man grew combative with Emergency Medical Services, arrested for drunk in public
- Grass Valley hotel proposed for Glenbrook Basin makes comeback
- Grass Valley to pay $650K to Tripp’s Auto Body for sinkhole land
- Five-story mural proposed for Everhart Hotel in downtown Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Police say Old Tunnel Road death likely accidental