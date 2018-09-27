Supervisor Weston endorses Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District board

Chris Bierwagen announced Thursday he has received the endorsement of Nevada County 4th District Supervisor Hank Weston in his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, according to a release.

"I'm endorsing Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District Division 2 because I know his commitment to serving his community," stated Weston in the release. "Chris Bierwagen served in the United States Navy, he served as a volunteer firefighter and as volunteer fire chief. He has served on the Fire District Board of Directors and in each case, spent years of his life protecting and serving our community. As the former Grass Valley Fire Chief, that tells me a lot. I know we can trust Chris to put the long-term welfare of our communities first."

Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District, Division 2