Supervisor Miller renamed chair of Regional Housing Authority

The Regional Housing Authority has named Supervisor Dan Miller to again serve as chair for the Board of Commissioners. Miller has served on the Authority since 2015 as the representative for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

"Supervisor Miller brings energy and leadership to the Commission and his advocacy for affordable housing and understanding of our challenges is greatly appreciated by Housing Authority staff and Commission members," said Gus Becerra, executive director of the Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority, comprised of Nevada, Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties and the cities of Yuba City, Live Oak and Colusa, administers the Section 8 and Veterans Voucher Housing Program for the City of Grass Valley and Nevada County.

Source: Nevada County Board of Supervisors