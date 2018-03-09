Supervisor Dan Miller’s campaign says political signs missing, presumed stolen
March 9, 2018
Missing campaign signs reported
Members of Supervisor Dan Miller's campaign team say that some of his signs are missing and presumed stolen.
Miller's campaign on Friday said about five signs in the area of Ridge Road, Sierra College Drive, Ventana Ridge Place and Hughes Road have disappeared.
Grass Valley police said an officer would speak Friday with a campaign representative. No report had been taken at that time.
— The Union staff
Tons of debris removed from former homeless camp
ANAHEIM — The Orange County Public Works department says 404 tons of debris has been removed from a former homeless encampment where more than 700 people lived until they were recently moved to motels and other housing.
The Orange County Register reports the debris included 13,950 needles and 5,279 pounds (2,394 kilograms) of human waste.
— Associated Press
