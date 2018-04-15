Supervisor Dan Miller receives endorsement from Nevada County Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee
April 15, 2018
The Nevada County Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee has endorsed Supervisor Dan Miller for re-election, a release states.
The organization praised Miller for what it called their shared vision on issues including homelessness, cannabis regulation and providing vibrant public services within funding constraints.
"You have a track record of supporting issues important to the community's public safety professionals and we feel that this will continue with a second term as District 3 Supervisor," states a letter from Clayton Thomas, president of Nevada County Professional Firefighters, Local 3800.
Miller is running against Hilary Hodge for the District 3 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
— The Union staff
