Supervisor Dan Miller receives endorsement from Nevada County Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee

The Nevada County Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee has endorsed Supervisor Dan Miller for re-election, a release states.

The organization praised Miller for what it called their shared vision on issues including homelessness, cannabis regulation and providing vibrant public services within funding constraints.

"You have a track record of supporting issues important to the community's public safety professionals and we feel that this will continue with a second term as District 3 Supervisor," states a letter from Clayton Thomas, president of Nevada County Professional Firefighters, Local 3800.

Miller is running against Hilary Hodge for the District 3 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

— The Union staff