Sun, suds, and fun; Sierra BrewFest draws crowd (PHOTO GALLERY)

The 2018 Music in the Mountains Sierra BrewFest may have held its largest event to date, even if it did provide the smallest drinking glass.

Aside from the hubbub about the miniature steins — which was remedied when larger glasses were brought out — the event went off with all of the usual sights and sounds of a large crowd gathering to imbibe.

This year's event featured an area dedicated to local home-brewers, who competed among each other with a voting system.

The annual event is held as a benefit to the Music in the Mountains, which also hosts orchestral events at the Fairgrounds among other activities.