Summerfest Music in the Mountains concert series to close Tuesday at Nevada County Fairgrounds

Music in the Mountains' four day Summerfest concert series at the Nevada County Fairgrounds is winding down and coming to an end.

But for those who haven't had the chance to immerse themselves in the sounds of the symphony, it's not too late.

The highly anticipated Patriotic Pops concert is set to close out the four-night run of music tonight on the great lawn of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Conductor Pete Nowlen will lead the orchestra through patriotic favorites including popular John Philip Sousa tunes.

The gates open at 6:30 for food and refreshments, while the music is set to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 at the gate, and those 18 and under are free.