Summer Nights returns for 28th season to streets of downtown Nevada City

Hundreds walk the craft and vendor booths set up along Broad Street for the first Summer Nights event of the season in downtown Nevada City on Wednesday night. The remaining Summer Nights include the evenings of July 18 and 25. The event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and is free to the public.