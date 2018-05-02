Summer Camp & Actvities Fair this Saturday

Nevada City Parks and Recreation and the Parents' Resource Guide will present the 7th Annual Summer Camp Fair, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Nevada City Veteran's Building.

The fair provides parents and kids an opportunity to meet and register with summer camp providers.

Organizers say the fair relieves parents of the intensive research often necessary while searching for the right camp for their children. At the fair, attendees can talk in person with camp directors and get a feeling for what the camps offer.

This year's fair is expected to draw nearly 30 camp providers, representing activities as varied as yoga and a circus camp.

Brynn Farwell, director of youth programs for The Center for the Arts, said her organization has been participating in the Summer Camp Fair for a number of years.

"We live in such a great area with so many different things to do," Farwell said. "But finding those things can be hard, it takes so much research. (The camp fair) is a simple solution for parents to see everything in one place."

Briar Patch Food Co-op will be providing snacks. B&C Ace Hardware as well as a number of local businesses have contributed gift certificates for the raffle, and Raley's and SPD are chipping in food and balloons.

Generally speaking, four camperships are made available via the raffle. The camperships are each valued at $100 but are dependent on the number of sponsorships the event receives.

All other scholarships are awarded through various nonprofits. Loydyne Lane, editor for Parents' Resource Guide, said several camp scholarships will be available, primarily through Court Appointed Special Advocates.

"We get so much wonderful feedback," Lane said. "Parents … get to see so many camps and activities they didn't even know existed."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.