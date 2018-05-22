Sue Hoek discusses her role as a Nevada County supervisor; faces no opposition for District 4 seat

Sue Hoek didn't want to run for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Now she's a shoe-in for the District 4 seat being vacated by Supervisor Hank Weston.

"Two years ago, when they asked me, I said no," Hoek said. "I didn't want to do this. I did a lot of praying about it."

Hoek, who faces no opposition for the district that includes Penn Valley and North San Juan, said several people asked her to consider running for office. She thinks that encouragement may have translated into her unopposed election.

“I think I have to listen. I think listening is a huge part of the job.”



Hoek (pronounced "hook") said she believes she'll be an asset to the Board of Supervisors.

Hoek's family has lived in Nevada County for generations. They operate a ranch, a business in operation for over 135 years.

Familiar with budgets because of her business, Hoek said she knows there's a finite amount of money to go around. She also knows it's likely impossible to divvy up those funds in a method that ensures everyone's happiness.

"You're there for everybody," Hoek said of an elected position. "You're not going to please everybody."

Hoek pointed to cannabis as an example. She called herself once greatly opposed to it, but then she began to study the subject and her views shifted.

Hoek emphasized that she has no agenda, neither pro- nor anti-marijuana, not Republican or Democrat. She wants to find the middle ground — a spot where people can agree.

"I think I have to listen," she said. "I think listening is a huge part of the job."

Hoek does come to the board with priorities. Fire safety is big, as is homelessness and the county's Behavioral Health Department's role in addressing it.

Hoek said she wants to stop the "revolving door" of people moving through the Nevada County Jail. She wants people to receive the treatment they need.

Community involvement is essential when tackling these issues, she said.

"The county can't fix it all," Hoek said. "There's only so much money in the budget."

Bringing together disparate people is another job Hoek sees as hers. She wants to bring everyone to the discussion table.

Hoek has found that if she can find one item opponents can agree on, she can build from that point.

"I'm promising to help — that I'll be there to listen," Hoek said.

Hoek is one of several candidates running opposed for local office. Others include: Scott Lay, Nevada County superintendent of schools; Tina Vernon, treasurer-tax collector; Marcia Salter, auditor-controller; Sue Horne, assessor; and three Superior Court judges running unopposed for three separate seats: Thomas Anderson, Robert Tamietti and B. Scott Thomsen.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.