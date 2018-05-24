Students taught about healthy lifestyles as part of school activity

Silver Springs Continuation/Alternative High School students took a break from the rigors of their academic work to learn about something just as important: healthy lifestyles.

Nevada County Public Health's nutrition program offered a day-long health and fitness fair that emphasized the importance of nutrition, emotional health and physical fitness.

"Exposing teens to positive, healthy alternatives to risky choices can support their overall wellness and success in life," said Jen Rhi Winders, Health and Wellness Teen Social Worker at the Nevada County Public Health Department.

Health and fitness classes were offered in Aikido, hula-hooping, physical fitness, yoga, and music and movement. Other presentations included the effects of peer influence, how to reduce stress, soothing benefits of poetry, importance of good nutrition, and ways to nurture healthy relationships.

"Some of our students don't consider the consequences of their decisions now and how those decisions will affect their lives later," said Silver Springs Principal Marty Mathiesen. "They needed to hear the information presented at the health fair and figure out how to integrate it into their daily lives."

The Grass Valley Police Department brought a go-cart and what's called "intoxication goggles," which mimic being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Students tried to maneuver through an obstacle course and not hit traffic cones while wearing the goggles, with limited success.

Silver Springs High School sophomore Dakota Allen drove the course two times.

"It was hard," he said. "I couldn't see straight. There were four of everything. I learned that if I drive under the influence, I will most likely crash and lose my license."

Sophomore Daisy Warta said she liked the diversity of things to do at the Health Fair.

"I learned how to do yoga," she said. "I learned the specifics of healthy and unhealthy relationships, and what to look out for. All the booths were interesting."

Experts from a variety of health-related businesses donated their time and expertise, including The Training Zone, Sierra Harvest, Aikido Ka, Yoga Well, Community Beyond Violence, NEO, the Tobacco Use Prevention Education, Western Sierra Health Clinic, The Clinic!, Generation Gratitude, and others.