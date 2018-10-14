Strutting their stuff: Annual show brings alpaca enthusiasts to Nevada County fairgrounds

Alpacas and their owners from all across Northern California convened at the Nevada County Fairgrounds Saturday for the Gold Country Gathering Alpaca Show and competition.

In addition to judged show competitions, the weekend event also included an Open Bar tour, a potluck and wine tasting, a silent auction, a fleece show and a costume contest.

The Gold Country Gathering was presented by the California Alpaca Breeders Association. Visit http://www.calpaca.org for information.