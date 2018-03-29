Structure fire calls keep Grass Valley Fire Department crews busy before birth of baby

A pair of structure fire calls kept Grass Valley Fire Department crews busy this week, though neither resulted in major damage.

Wednesday night firefighters responded to the Oak Ridge Apartments on Sutton Way after 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival firefighters discovered an extinguished stove-top fire which resulted in a burned stove and a smoke-filled unit.

Grass Valley fire medics checked out the resident of the apartment for signs of smoke inhalation while firefighters used a portable fan to rid the unit of excess smoke.

Tuesday night, while a fellow firefighter was waiting in labor and delivery with his wife, firefighters responded to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for a commercial structure fire call. The fire was contained to a burnt-out air conditioning unit and crews spent time ventilating the hospital of smoke.

Not long after firefighters cleared the fire at the hospital, Paisley Jayne McClain was born to firefighter Mike McClain and wife Courtney.