Strawberry wraps up at Nevada County Fairgrounds
May 27, 2018
Sunday morning, a parade of eclectically attired children — and their parents — took part in a parade that traditionally ends the Revival show Sunday morning at Strawberry Music Festival, to the strains of "When the kids go marching in."
"Strawberry" took over the Nevada County Fairgrounds through Monday with performances from artists like the Taj Mahal Trio, Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, and Bruce Cockburn. Sunday dawned clear and warm, a welcome relief from the cold, rainy weather that opened the fest. Todd Snider, who headlined Thursday, battled a power issue for some of his set but persevered nonetheless. The music wrapped up Sunday night
