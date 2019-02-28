StoryCorps comes to Nevada County

Being part of the collective narrative can be empowering.

Next month, Nevada County residents have the opportunity to do just that. On March 26, 27 and 28 the storytelling nonprofit, StoryCorps, will giving selected county residents the platform to share their stories at the Madelyn Helling Library.

The idea to bring StoryCorps here developed earlier in the year, when the Nevada County Community Library collaborated with Nevada County schools to select their yearly book for students. This year, the team selected "Ties that Bind," about selected stories recorded by StoryCorps.

"We thought this would be an interesting book to bring to our community," said Cindy Pawlowski, Interim Branch Librarian at the Madelyn Helling Library. The book inspired the community to pay for the storytelling nonprofit to come to the community and capture local stories of everyday residents, and the things that bind them together.

County residents have until March 8 to complete a StoryCorps Application form and send it in to any of the Nevada County libraries. The nonprofit will select people for 15 slots to talk for 40 minutes with a family member, friend or colleague about connections they have with one another or things they find meaningful. The stories will be immortalized in the Library of Congress.

Pawlowski hopes Nevada County stories of connection and camaraderie will be similar to those frequently heard on StoryCorps.

Recommended Stories For You

"Last Friday, (StoryCorps) had a great one on NPR about a gentlemen who recently retired, but who was, as a child, raised in a library," said Pawlowski.

The librarian explained that the child, while initially embarrassed to have been raised by a custodian in a library, eventually grew up to become a professor, and came to appreciate his upbringing.

The chosen participants will have their recordings played on April 8 at the Madelyn Helling Library between 5-6:30 p.m. for the community to listen.

You can contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or by email at scorey@theunion.com.