Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest of Nevada City man
June 1, 2018
A Nevada City man is facing multiple charges in Placer County after reportedly being found with a stolen vehicle.
AJ Kirchner, 23, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia in connection with a May 26 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty and is set for a status conference in Placer County Superior Court on June 15.
Kirchner was arrested after Auburn Police officers responded to a report of a possible occupied stolen vehicle in the area of Elm Avenue and Highway 49 at about 11:30 p.m. on May 26.
Officers found Kirchner standing next to the vehicle, which was determined to be a previously reported stolen vehicle out of Grass Valley. He reportedly was found to be in possession of numerous shaved ignition keys, burglary tools including many vending machine keys and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
Kirchner was arrested and taken to Placer County Jail, where bail was set at $32,500. Jail records show that he is currently out of custody.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Trending In: Local News
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court
- Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing
Trending Sitewide
- Sean Bryant appears in Nevada County court on murder charge; set to return to court Thursday
- Suspects in 2016 Nevada County homicide appear in court
- Nevada County deputies find over 800 marijuana plants, sheriff says
- Suspect arrested for murder of missing Vietnam veteran Stan Norman
- Grass Valley police: Number of out-of-town panhandlers increasing