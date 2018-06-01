Stolen vehicle report leads to arrest of Nevada City man

A Nevada City man is facing multiple charges in Placer County after reportedly being found with a stolen vehicle.

AJ Kirchner, 23, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia in connection with a May 26 arrest. He has pleaded not guilty and is set for a status conference in Placer County Superior Court on June 15.

Kirchner was arrested after Auburn Police officers responded to a report of a possible occupied stolen vehicle in the area of Elm Avenue and Highway 49 at about 11:30 p.m. on May 26.

Officers found Kirchner standing next to the vehicle, which was determined to be a previously reported stolen vehicle out of Grass Valley. He reportedly was found to be in possession of numerous shaved ignition keys, burglary tools including many vending machine keys and a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Kirchner was arrested and taken to Placer County Jail, where bail was set at $32,500. Jail records show that he is currently out of custody.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.