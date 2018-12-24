Still waiting: Despite donor attempt, woman remains on dialysis

Chelsea Roman, who turns 34 on Thursday, has been on the waiting list for a kidney for six years.

She started dialysis in September 2017, dialyzing at home four days a week. Each session with the home hemodialysis machine takes four hours, from start-up to tear down.

Roman's story, featured in these pages last year, spurred Amanda Shufelberger to investigate whether she could donate a kidney to Roman. Tests revealed the two women were not compatible, but Shufelberger went on to donate a kidney to a woman she's never met and may never know.

"When Amanda told me she wasn't a match, it was disappointing," said Roman. "I checked in with her a few months later, and when she said she was a match for someone else, I was thrilled. I'm so happy she was able to help someone.

"For people waiting for kidneys or other organs, it's an amazing holiday gift. When Amanda told me last week that she created a four-person chain, all because she read my story, I cried. My story is impacting lives in a good way."

Roman keeps others current on her situation via her Facebook page, "FindChelseaRomanAKidney." She is sometimes frustrated that her compatible donor match hasn't been found, but she remains optimistic.

"I wish there were more living donors," said Roman. "You only need one kidney, so that's what's frustrating. But I know my time will come."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.