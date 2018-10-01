Steven McClenthen enters plea in Nevada County child sex case

A Penn Valley man accused of having sex with a girl under 16 pleaded no contest on Monday and is expected to be sentenced to under a year in prison.

Steven Anthony Douglas McClenthen, 21, pleaded to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of lewd and lascivious acts in Nevada County Superior Court. Expected to receive 364 days in jail, McClenthen is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 29.

Prosecutors intend to dismiss two additional charges of lewd and lascivious acts against McClenthen, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said.

"It was part of the negotiated plea agreement," she added.

Defense attorney Bill Walker, who represents McClenthen, couldn't be reached for comment.

Booked June 2 into the Nevada County Jail, McClenthen should be released in early December because of the two-for-one day credit he'll receive, authorities said.

Prosecutors have said police arrested McClenthen after they responded to an altercation at Lake Wildwood. Officers asked the ages of those present along with other questions, which led to McClenthen's arrest.

Court records state sexual contact happened twice between June 2016 and June 2017, and once between May 6 and May 30, 2018.

