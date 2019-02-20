Steve Baird withdraws from District 1 state Senate race

Steve Baird, a candidate for the District 1 state Senate seat, said Wednesday in an email that he's withdrawn from the race.

Baird, of Sacramento, was one of two Democrats running for the seat vacated by former state Sen. Ted Gaines. Silke Pflueger, of Truckee, is now the lone Democratic candidate. Four Republicans also are running for the seat.

Baird announced his withdrawal from the race from his campaign's email address: bairdforsenate@gmail.com.

"Thank you for your interest," he states in response to a query from The Union. "I have withdrawn from the contest."

A 2016 candidate for the District 1 seat, Baird had said on his website that he supported free college for everyone, a guaranteed minimum universal income of $50,000 per person and "late term abortions up to and including the 25th year."