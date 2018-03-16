STEAM Expo 2018 set for April 7 at Nevada County fairgrounds
March 16, 2018
The third Annual Nevada County STEAM Expo 2018, combining science, technology, engineering, art, and math, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at the Main Street Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
The STEAM Expo promotes 21st century educational goals and links to local career opportunities and resources. Students, their families and community members are encouraged to view student projects and investigate plenty of hands-on fun including: robotics demonstrations and on-the-spot team competitions, a virtual reality experience, visual and performing arts, programming a Sphero, making a bike-powered smoothie, and much more. New this year will be an expanded Math and Engineering Design challenge for grades 5-12. Awards for science projects, math challenges, robotics, and arts incorporation will take place from 2-3 p.m.
Community and school interactive exhibits include but are not limited to: ACME Robotics, Deer Creek School Exploratorium, Scotten School Robotics Club, Seven Hills School tech, balloon building and bicycle repair, Nevada Union Green Biology, Nevada City School of the Arts art cannon, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning Robotics, Sierra Streams Institute, Nevada County Astronomers, Nevada Union Design & Engineering Club, and the always popular Music in the Mountains musical instrument petting zoo. Additionally, a special STEM-inspired Kids Corner will be available for our youngest students to explore and play. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors and school non-profits.
For more information go to http://www.nevcoexpo.org.
Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide
- Grass Valley man to face charges in fatal wreck, authorities say
- 2nd suspect caught in Nevada County kidnapping case
- UPDATE: Nevada County students participate in National School Walkout (VIDEO)
- Three new eateries on tap for Grass Valley’s Mill Street
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada City man accused of having $1 million in pot now in federal custody, sheriff’s office says
- Nevada County, federal authorities accuse man of having almost 1,300 pounds of pot
- Nevada County authorities charge Albert Silva with murder, vehicular homicide
- Grass Valley man to face charges in fatal wreck, authorities say
- UPDATE: Child dies in Nevada County wreck; driver deemed intoxicated by authorities