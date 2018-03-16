STEAM Expo 2018 set for April 7 at Nevada County fairgrounds

The third Annual Nevada County STEAM Expo 2018, combining science, technology, engineering, art, and math, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at the Main Street Center at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The STEAM Expo promotes 21st century educational goals and links to local career opportunities and resources. Students, their families and community members are encouraged to view student projects and investigate plenty of hands-on fun including: robotics demonstrations and on-the-spot team competitions, a virtual reality experience, visual and performing arts, programming a Sphero, making a bike-powered smoothie, and much more. New this year will be an expanded Math and Engineering Design challenge for grades 5-12. Awards for science projects, math challenges, robotics, and arts incorporation will take place from 2-3 p.m.

Community and school interactive exhibits include but are not limited to: ACME Robotics, Deer Creek School Exploratorium, Scotten School Robotics Club, Seven Hills School tech, balloon building and bicycle repair, Nevada Union Green Biology, Nevada City School of the Arts art cannon, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning Robotics, Sierra Streams Institute, Nevada County Astronomers, Nevada Union Design & Engineering Club, and the always popular Music in the Mountains musical instrument petting zoo. Additionally, a special STEM-inspired Kids Corner will be available for our youngest students to explore and play. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors and school non-profits.

For more information go to http://www.nevcoexpo.org.

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools