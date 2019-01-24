Start of Maurice Rogers murder trial delayed to next week

Medical issues have delayed the start of a murder trial initially scheduled to begin this week in Nevada County Superior Court.

Maurice Rogers, 36, is accused in the 2016 death of Felicia Romaine Spruell-Jones. Jury selection in Rogers' trial began Tuesday, but medical issues with his defense attorney led to a half-day on Wednesday and no court Thursday. Rogers is expected to again appear in court Tuesday, said Chris Walsh, assistant district attorney.

Prosecutors anticipated jury selection would take two days. Walsh said it's possible attorneys could deliver their opening arguments Tuesday, if jury selection concludes. A jury, once picked, likely would hear evidence no later than Wednesday.

Authorities arrested Rogers on April 8, 2016 — days after the body of Spruell-Jones was found on a road near Truckee. He remained jailed Thursday pending trial.

Rogers since his arrest his filed motions seeking the removal of his court-appointed attorney. Two defense attorneys have been removed. Appointed in May, defense attorney Ben Jacob currently represents Rogers.

