Standing up for children who are victims of abuse and neglect

Child Advocates of Nevada County's Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program will be holding a training in early March. A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a community volunteer who has completed a thorough screening and a 30-hour training, and who assist the Nevada County child welfare and court systems by helping support the most vulnerable children among us — children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect.

There are many professionals who work with these children, who range in age from newborn to age 18, showing them care and respect. But the caseloads are large and the workers very busy.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate's job is to focus on one child or sibling group. The advocate spends time listening to the child and learning about what is going on in the family and foster home. Advocates are given authority by the court to examine school and medical records, speak with teachers, doctors, therapists and other service providers. They work with social workers and attorneys to gather and share information that ultimately will help the court decide what is best for the child, in the present and in the future.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are volunteers, entrusted with a profound responsibility. Not only do they give information to the court to help determine what is in the child's best interest, but they identify resources that will help the child in the here and now. Advocates find scholarships that enable kids in foster care to attend summer camp. They help find donations of music lessons, sports equipment, prom dresses, tutoring. They play Frisbee, eat ice cream, take walks and hang out with kids who have felt forgotten and powerless. Court Appointed Special Advocates help let kids know they matter and that their voices can be heard.

Court Appointed Special Advocates is a national nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers — people of varying ages and backgrounds — to advocate for the best interests of children in the dependency court system. With an advocate, a child spends an average of 8 fewer months in foster care, and is half as likely to re-enter the child welfare system. Kids with court appointed advocates are more likely to receive needed services, do better in school and are more likely to find a secure and safe home.

For more information about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit http://www.considercasa.com, call Child Advocates of Nevada County at 530-265-9550 ext. 222, or email Melinda@caofnc.org.

Community members interested in applying to the Court Appointed Special Advocate program or finding out more about it can attend "Intro to CASA", an informational meeting with Court Appointed Special Advocates staff and Judge Scott Thomsen. The event will be held on Feb. 4 at Child Advocates, 208 Providence Mine Rd., Suite #119, Nevada City from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.