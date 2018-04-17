Standing for Stephon: Nevada County residents rally to demand justice for Stephon Clark (VIDEO)

One month ago, 22-year-old Stephon Clark was fatally shot eight times while in the backyard of his grandmother's home in Sacramento.

A month later, western Nevada County residents joined together to denounce racial profiling and demand justice for Clark Tuesday afternoon in downtown Grass Valley.

Members of the local Black Lives Matter movement were also on hand to join in the peaceful protest.

"A lot of us couldn't drive down to Sacramento," protester Catherine Stifter of Nevada City said. "So we decided to do something here."

About 70 people gathered at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets at 4 p.m., repeating chants to passing vehicles and pedestrians.

"We're here to stand for peace and to stand for justice," one protester could be heard over a megaphone. "Grass Valley, black lives matter!"

