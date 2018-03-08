Stand-off with domestic violence suspect ends with no injuries

A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested without incident after refusing to leave his home — an incident that led Nevada County deputies to close Shannon Way for hours, authorities said.

Ilya Kurtchi, 44, faces charges of threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize, inflicting corporal injury, false imprisonment and brandishing. He remained held on $50,000 in bond Thursday evening, Nevada County Jail records state.

No officers were injured in the incident that began around 10:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Shannon Way. Kurtchi never threatened deputies or grew angry. He remained in contact with authorities, but refused to leave his home for hours, Capt. Shannan Moon said.

Allegations that the suspect had a firearm led to the heavy police presence, Moon added. Marked patrol vehicles blocked Shannon Way at two different points. They left shortly after Kurtchi's detention around 1:45 p.m.

"We are trying to be as safe as possible," Moon said. "It involved a firearm. That's why we're trying to be as safe as we can."

Moon emphasized information about the incident was preliminary. Deputies, after the suspect's apprehension, planned to sweep the home, where he has lived with the victim for about two weeks, Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

According to Moon, the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. The victim escaped to a neighbor's home and called authorities.

Moon said Kurtchi was never barricaded inside his home. He made some phone calls, including to an attorney, as deputies continued to speak with him.

"We're asking him to come out so we can take his statement, his evidence," Moon said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.