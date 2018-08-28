Squirrel causes power outage in Grass Valley
August 28, 2018
Over 1,200 Pacific Gas & Electric customers in Grass Valley were without power Tuesday morning after a squirrel made contact with overhead power equipment just before 9 a.m.
According to Paul Moreno of PG&E, all power was restored to the area by 10:30 a.m. after crews patrolled the circuit and reset fuses.
Comcast internet and cable services — which were also interrupted — were restored about 10:40 a.m. Traffic lights at the intersection of East Main and Richardson streets were also affected by the outage.
