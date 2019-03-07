Squatter found in Grass Valley RV dealership

Police say Joseph Westley Scott probably lived in the RV for a few days, leaving trash and making himself comfortable.

Grass Valley officers arrested the 21-year-old transient around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after employees of an Idaho Maryland Road RV dealership found him living in a customer's vehicle.

It'd been left for repairs and Scott moved in, Sgt. Brian Blakemore said.

"He ended up causing some vandalism, stealing some stuff from inside," the sergeant added.

Arrested that day, Scott remained jailed Thursday on felony charges of second-degree burglary and vandalism. He faces two misdemeanors: receipt of stolen property and trespassing, as well as two probation violations and an unrelated misdemeanor, Nevada County Jail reports state.

According to Blakemore, Scott broke into the dealership over the weekend or Monday. He then moved into an RV and was spotted Tuesday night on surveillance cameras trying to break into other vehicles. Dealership employees detained Scott Wednesday morning.

"He had made himself very comfortable on the inside," Blakemore said. "He had spread his stuff all out inside the place."

Contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4239.