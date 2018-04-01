Springtime at Ananda, 17,000 tulips on display

The sun is shining and the tulips are blooming at Ananda Village on the San Juan Ridge, which means it's that time of year again for volunteers to open the doors of the Crystal Hermitage to the public to take in the peaceful views and take part in the yearly tradition.

While only a handful of the thousands of bulbs have blossomed, there is no shortage of color or views to take in at the Crystal Hermitage where flowering trees hang over ponds and gardens of camellia's and daffodils.

The word Ananda, which means "bliss" in Sanskrit, symbolizes the joy the community's residents feel from the lives they live at Ananda. Their annual tulip displays have become a way to share that joy with the larger community.

The Crystal Hermitage is part of the Ananda Spiritual Community founded by Swami Kriyananda in 1968. The 700 acres that make up Ananda houses about 250 residents and includes the Living Wisdom School and Expanding Light Retreat.

The gardens will be open every day in April, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Crystal Hermitage will open the house on two weekends: April 7-8 and 14-15.

Admission is $6, children 12 and under are free; season passes are $12.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, garden updates, and directions, call 530-478-7574 or visit http://www.crystalhermitage.org. Groups are welcome to visit weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For groups of 10 or more, call 530-478-7587 to arrange a visit.

No dogs, picnicking or alcohol is allowed at the gardens.

On April 20 the gardens will open at 1 p.m.