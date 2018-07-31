Spot fires keep crews busy along Rough and Ready Highway
July 31, 2018
A series of small spot fires kept first responders on their toes Tuesday afternoon in the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District when a vegetation fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at Stagecoach Way and Rough and Ready Highway.
Firefighters at the scene discovered fires burning on each side of Stagecoach Way, not far from where the destructive Lobo Fire burned in October of last year.
The fire was contained to a few 20 x 20-foot areas.
The cause of the fire was under investigation as of press time.
