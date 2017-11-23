Spelling it out: Nevada County’s top students compete in bee

On Nov. 14-15, 89 top spellers from local public, private and charter schools competed in the Nevada County Spelling Tournament, held at Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event, which was sponsored by the KNN Group at Stifel and by Miners Foundry. In her inaugural year, "Spellmaster" Hollie Grimaldi Flores, freelance writer and columnist for The Union, volunteered her time and finesse, dictating spelling words for the group contests and conducting the individual oral spelling bees.

Each day began with school teams consisting of five students competing for the overall best team award. The individual students with the highest cumulative correct scores then participated in individual spelling bees.

In the fifth and sixth grade team competition, Lyman Gilmore School earned the first-place award. Placing second was the Seven Hills School team; the third-place award was won by the Union Hill School team.

In the seventh and eighth grade team competition, Lyman Gilmore School again earned the first-place award. Placing second was Grass Valley Charter School. The third-place team award went to Union Hill School.

The following students participated in the elementary and middle school individual spelling bees:

Recommended Stories For You

Fifth and sixth grade individual spelling bee: Stella Collins and Noah Cotter, Lyman Gilmore School; Kate Fore, Chicago Park School; Thomas Gruver and Melina Handan, Seven Hills School; Ethan Holmes, Alta Sierra School; Ashley Lattyak and Joshua Tiffany, Union Hill School; and Parker Tice-Raskin, Cottage Hill School.

Seventh and eighth grade individual spelling bee: Jared Anderson, Grass Valley Charter School; Ryan Connolly, Chicago Park School; Dylan Coray, Grass Valley Charter School; Laila Ghosheh and McKinley Nguyen, Lyman Gilmore School; Amy Ismail, Magnolia School; Sophia Karas, Union Hill School; Vanessa Richards and Jonah Russell, Grass Valley Charter School; and Iris Vandevorst, Forest Charter School.

Joshua Tiffany (fifth grade) emerged as the first-place champ of the fifth and sixth grade competition with Melina Handan (sixth grade) scoring as the second-place winner. They now qualify to attend the 2018 California State Elementary Spelling Championship on May 12 in Stockton. Parker Tice-Raskin (fifth grade) was the third-place winner. Fourth-place tie went to Stella Collins (fifth grade), Noah Cotter (sixth grade), Kate Fore (fifth grade), and Thomas Gruver (fifth grade).

Iris Vandevorst (eighth grade) won the first-place honor in the seventh and eighth grade competition with Amy Ismail (eighth grade) as the second-place winner. They now qualify to participate in the 2018 California State Junior High Spelling Bee May in San Rafael. Ryan Connolly (eighth grade) was the third-place winner. Dylan Coray (eighth grade) was the fourth-place winner. Fifth-place tie went to Jared Anderson (eighth grade), Laila Ghosheh (eighth grade), and Vanessa Richards (eighth grade).

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools