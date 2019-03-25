Special election for District 1 state Senate race is today

The special election to fill the District 1 state Senate seat is today.

Over 20,000 Nevada County voters have returned their completed ballots — about 29 percent of registered voters.

Today voters in 11 counties, including Nevada County, will pick the successor to former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left the position after winning a seat on the state Board of Equalization.

Candidates for the state Senate seat include Republicans Brian Dahle, 53, of Bieber; Theodore Dziuba, 34, of Placerville; Rex Hime, 70, of Sacramento; Kevin Kiley, 34, of Rocklin; and Democrat Silke Pflueger, 53, of Truckee.

Democrat Steve Baird has dropped out of the race, though his name appears on the ballot.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one of the vote, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 4 runoff.

Recommended Stories For You

Local elections officials expect results will begin coming in shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot in person or drop it in the mail.

All registered Nevada County voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot. However, they can vote in person at one of three vote centers in the county, drop off their mail ballots at those centers or drop them at designated sites.

There are three vote centers today: the elections office on the second floor of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave, Nevada City; Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, in Truckee; and Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley. All are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

Ballot drop-off sites include the Lake of the Pines Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road; the Penn Valley Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road; the Grass Valley SPD, 129 W. McKnight Way; the Grass Valley Save Mart, 2054 Nevada City Highway; the Gold Miners Inn on Bank Street; the Eric Rood Administrative Center in Nevada City; the Truckee Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive; and Truckee Town Hall.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.