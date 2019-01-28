Speakers to discuss work with immigrants, asylum seekers

Guest speakers Rebecca Vandegrift and Bonita Amaroas will give a presentation on the work they are doing to help immigrants and asylum seekers on the U.S.-Mexico border at the Democratic Women's Club monthly breakfast on Feb. 2 at the Trolley Junction Restaurant at the Northern Queen Inn, 400 Railroad Ave. in Nevada City. Check-in and socializing at 9:30 a.m. Breakfast and the program begins at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 for a buffet breakfast. Non-members and guests are always welcome. RSVP at nevcodwc@gmail.com.