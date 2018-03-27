Speaker to discuss canine search for Donner Family camps at Alder Creek

The Sierra State Parks Foundation has scheduled an evening with John Grenbenkemper, Institute for Canine Forensics's Historic Human Remains Detection Canine Handler, on April 21 at the Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center (12593 Donner Pass Road in Truckee).

Grenbenkemper is scheduled to talk about the canine search for the Donner Family Camps at Alder Creek.

Recent explorations by canines from the Institute for Canine Forensics have located human remains scent in the Alder Creek area. John will discuss the results and the implications on the Donner Party's winter camps at Alder Creek.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the programming beginning at 5:30 p.m. There is a $5 suggested donation to attend and the State Park parking fee is waived for the evening. Complementary light snacks and wine (for purchase) will be available.

For more information about the Sierra Speaker Series and other events sponsored by the Sierra State Parks Foundation, call 530-583-9911 or visit http://www.SierraStateParks.org.

Source: Sierra State Parks Foundation