Speaker on Civil War veteran headstones in Nevada City

For this month's "Speaker Night," the Nevada County Historical Society will host guest speaker Don Baldwin, who will share the latest information on his efforts to restore Civil War veteran headstones located in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Nevada City. Baldwin will share the research process he has undertaken to identify the history of specific veterans interred therein. He will speak to the Grand Army of the Republic and he will share the acceptable techniques and process for cleaning and restoring headstones. Co-presenting will be local archeologist Chris Ward, who will be speaking on the origin and history of the Pine Grove Cemetery and the civil war veteran section. He is the author of the recently published "Cemeteries of the Western Sierra." The event begins at 7 p.m. on March 21 at Sierra Presbyterian Church located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. The one hour presentation is open to the public and will be followed by free refreshments. The Nevada County Historical Society offers free presentations about local history at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday every month, except December. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056.