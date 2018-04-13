South Yuba River Citizens League to host State of the Yuba event

MORE INFO: SYRCL (pronounced “circle”), was formed for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has over 3,500 members and volunteers and is based in Nevada City.

COST: This event is free and open to the public.

The South Yuba River Citizens League is holding a free State of the Yuba address at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

SYRCL staff and board will be on hand to meet visitors, answer questions, and showcase opportunities for volunteering or taking action for the river, according to a release.

Later, SYRCL will recognize the Centennial Dam Working Group, its "Volunteer of the Year," and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife, its "Partner of the Year," for their extraordinary commitment and service to the watershed.

The speakers program, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature SYRCL's board and leadership staff. They're scheduled to talk about how SYRCL's issues have state-wide and national significance. Throughout the event, audience members will have the opportunity to sign up, volunteer or engage in SYRCL's programs

For more information, go to http://www.yubariver.org.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League