South Yuba River Citizens League offering River Ambassador training

WHEN: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (New volunteers, please bring valid ID for paper work.)

The South Yuba River Citizens League and California State Parks are hosting a River Ambassador training from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 313 Railroad Ave., Suite 101 in Nevada City, according to a release.

SYRCL and the state parks are seeking to train additional volunteers to join the program for the remainder of the 2018 summer season. At the training, potential volunteers would receive an overview of the River Ambassador program including "Leave No Trace" principles and techniques for effective public outreach and education. River Ambassadors are requested to volunteer for a few 4-hour shifts.

Thanks to its emerald swimming holes and granite boulders, the South Yuba River is one of the most visited attractions in Nevada County. Each year, the river attracts an estimated 700,000-plus visitors to the trails and beaches of South Yuba River State Park. More visitors mean more coolers, more dog waste, more trash and a greater risk of fire in the dry canyon.

To address these issues, every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day, River Ambassadors are stationed at popular Yuba crossings informing visitors about the area's high potential for wildfires, the importance of recycling, and the harmful effects of glass, litter and dog waste to the river's wildlife and ecosystem. This is the seventh season SYRCL and State Parks have collaborated on this critical summer volunteer program.

Equipped with a smile, River Ambassadors model how to "Love the Yuba Like a Local" through friendly face-to-face social interactions, education, fun nature activities and safety information. Already this season, River Ambassadors have spoken with 4,483 river visitors. River Ambassadors are also trained to provide an emergency line of communication to State Parks when appropriate.

For more information, visit http://www.yubariver.org or contact Siya Philips, Stewardship Coordinator at Siya@YubaRiver.org, 530-265-5961, ext. 212.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League