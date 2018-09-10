South Yuba River Citizens League celebrates 21st Annual Yuba River Cleanup

How: Register online at: http://www.yubariver.org Music: The Heifer Bells and Red Dirt Ruckus

Schedule: Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Volunteer Appreciation Party from 1 to 5 p.m.

Where: Cleanup at Dozens of sites in the Bear and Yuba River watersheds; Volunteer Appreciation Party and SYRCL’s 35th Anniversary Celebration at Pioneer Park in Nevada City

For the 21st year, the South Yuba River Citizens League will hold its annual Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday, according to a release.

The Yuba River Cleanup is one of the largest of its kind in the Sierra region, and it relies on the power of 800 volunteers to work at dozens of sites from Donner Summit to the Lower Yuba.

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to embark on a watershed-wide hunt to rid the river of everything from micro-garbage like cigarette butts, bottle caps, shards of glass and dog waste, to large and outlandish items such as washers, trailers and cars.

According to Melinda Booth, executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, "This year is particularly significant because we're celebrating SYRCL's 35th anniversary in addition to our 21st cleanup. For 21 years, SYRCL has been uniting the community to clean the Yuba. … The Yuba has received a lot of love this summer and it's time to give back."

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to the Volunteer Appreciation Party at Pioneer Park in Nevada City, from 1 to 5 p.m., to enjoy music by The Heifer Belles and Red Dirt Ruckus, and a no-host beer garden. Registration is at: YubaRiver.org.

The Heifer Belles began as friends getting together for some casual picking and singing.

Recommended Stories For You

Fusing bluegrass, reggae, rock and funk, Red Dirt Ruckus is known for filling dance floors and keeping hips shakin'.

This is an historically high impact event with a large community involvement. Last summer, 880 volunteers participated and removed 13,000 pounds of trash and recycling from 80 miles of river, creek and lake shoreline.

Fore more information contact Daniel Belshe, community engagement manager, at 530-265-5961 ext. 201, or email daniel@yubariver.org.

Source: South Yuba River Citizens League