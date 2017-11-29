South Yuba Club to shutter Nevada City branch

The Carvilles are consolidating.

Nine months after the grand opening of the new Grass Valley branch of South Yuba Club, the family has decided to close down its Nevada City location.

"It does feel weird," Mike Carville said, noting Searls Avenue was the birthplace of South Yuba Club, in 1999.

The transition will take place quickly, with the Nevada City club closing its doors on Dec. 31.

The Carvilles have accepted an offer for the Searls Avenue facility, and the potential buyers have asked for an accelerated close by late January, Mike Carville said. He said the potential purchaser is an investment group, but would not provide any details about what might move into the space.

"I'm hoping most of the (Nevada City members) transition to the Grass Valley club," Mike said, noting the two facilities are less than three miles apart. The Carvilles will offer those members the same deal to shift their membership as when they first opened the new facility, with no join fee and lower monthly dues.

Recommended Stories For You

For more on the story, check back with The Union.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.