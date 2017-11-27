South Nevada County man arrested in BHO lab raid

Narcotics detectives served a search warrant on a property in South County last week and arrested the resident on honey oil manufacturing charges.

Joshua Adam Armstrong, 37, was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Nevada County jail and released on $38,000 bail.

Members of the Nevada County Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force, along with patrol officers, served the warrant for suspected butane honey oil lab in the 15000 block of Ballantree Lane Wednesday.

The search warrant was obtained after deputies went to the property searching for several people with outstanding warrants, and saw expended butane canisters and evidence of a prior marijuana grow, said Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf.

"They found 112 empty cans, as well as 2,687 butane can lids," Bringolf said.

Detectives reportedly located marijuana shake and cola, as well as extraction tubes, filters, a heating pad, a digital scale, and both full and empty butane cans, in and under the residence on the property. They also reportedly found suspected methamphetamine and a meth smoking device, as well as a handgun.

Recommended Stories For You

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.