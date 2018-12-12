Sock donations for Camp Fire victims

Nevada County resident Cora Hughes, who was known for collecting 2,013 pairs of socks for victims of Hurricane Sandy in 2012, is again collecting sock donations, only this time they're for survivors of the Camp Fire. Donation boxes for new socks can be found at both SPD markets, one in Grass Valley and on Nevada City, B&C Hardware in Grass Valley, and the Sierra Presbyterian Church, located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Collection ends December 16. Organizations or persons who wish to donate but cannot get to these sites may call Hughes at 530-273-3795 to arrange a pick up. Hughes hopes to make a new record for sock donations.