Soaking up the sun: 1 to 2 inches of rain on the way

Sunny skies graced western Nevada County Friday but those hoping the sunny days of spring will stick around will have to wait a little longer as another bout of rain is expected to hit the northern Sierra Nevada late Monday, lingering throughout the week.

Sunshine is expected to accompany highs in the mid-60s Saturday and Sunday as well.

"The weekend looks pretty good for sun, so get out and enjoy it," National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with high's in the low 60s before the precipitation event moves in with 1 to 2 inches of rain expected throughout the week.

By Wednesday a break in the rain could lend itself to more sun.

"There might be some breaks in the clouds by Wednesday," Swanberg said. "Which looks to be the driest day for a week. We have to enjoy the sunny days while we can."

Rain is expected again for Thursday and Friday.

"It looks kind of wet," Swanberg said of the extended forecast.

Forecast models show a 50 to 60% chance of above normal precipitation between April 3 and April 7, and a slight risk of heavy precipitation between April 5 and April 9.

