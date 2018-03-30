Soaking up the sun; wet weather on its way

Nevada County got a welcome break in the weather over the past week with sunny days bringing temperatures to above average for this time of year.

However, weather forecasters are anticipating a return of the wet weather by the end of next week bringing temps in the upper 50's and the potential for snow in the higher elevations.

The timing and strength of the next wet weather system is still unsure, though forecasters are warning for the potential of localized flooding once again.

But there's still time to get out and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather which should stick around through the beginning of next week.

Today's high temps in Grass Valley call for 72 degrees and partly cloudy, while Easter Sunday's forecast shows a high of 71 degrees and abundant sunshine.