Soaking up the sun; wet weather on its way
March 30, 2018
Nevada County got a welcome break in the weather over the past week with sunny days bringing temperatures to above average for this time of year.
However, weather forecasters are anticipating a return of the wet weather by the end of next week bringing temps in the upper 50's and the potential for snow in the higher elevations.
The timing and strength of the next wet weather system is still unsure, though forecasters are warning for the potential of localized flooding once again.
But there's still time to get out and enjoy the unseasonably warm weather which should stick around through the beginning of next week.
Today's high temps in Grass Valley call for 72 degrees and partly cloudy, while Easter Sunday's forecast shows a high of 71 degrees and abundant sunshine.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- Grass Valley police catch suspected burglar
- Nevada County authorities find suspected meth during search
- Nevada Union family grieves deaths of two students in DUI collision
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Remains found in Nevada County positively identified as belonging to Adea Shabani
- Nevada Union crash suspect still in hospital; criminal charges pending, authorities say
- Hwy 20 at Rex Reservoir, lanes now open following vehicle wreck (VIDEO)
- San Jose woman accused in crash that killed two Nevada Union students, injured third
- Grass Valley police catch suspected burglar