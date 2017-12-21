Snowstorm dumps several inches of fresh powder in Truckee; Squaw Valley gets 5 inches

A wind-driven snowstorm dumped several inches of fresh powder in Truckee and area ski resorts overnight, the National Weather Service Office in Reno said Wednesday.

Some parts of Truckee received between 2 and 4 inches of snow from the fast-moving storm, which was propelled by wind gusts in the neighborhood of 50 mph.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said Wednesday it received 5 inches of snow overnight. Mount Rose Ski Tahoe said it received 4 inches of snow overnight.

And more snow could be on the way, as the forecast calls for snow showers mainly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The high for Wednesday should be near 32 degrees with a low around 9 degrees.

There is a 30 percent chance of snow Wednesday evening with little to no snow accumulation anticipated.

A winter weather advisory is also in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists were also advised to use caution when traveling along local roads.

"Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways," the National Weather Service Office in Reno said in a statement.

Wyatt Haupt is the managing editor of the Sierra Sun in Truckee.