Snowstorm delivers in time for holiday weekend at Truckee, Tahoe ski resorts

Before you head up the hill, check out TheUnion.com’s Snow Report for the latest snow totals (24/48 hours), current conditions, open terrain access and lift operations at North Lake Tahoe area ski resorts.

A wind-fueled storm out of the Pacific Northwest dropped several inches of fresh powder at Truckee and Tahoe ski resorts earlier this week.

As a result, the stage is set for an adventure-filled holiday weekend on local mountains for skiers and snowboarders, who decide to take advantage of the conditions.

"With top to bottom skiing at both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, the resort is spreading holiday cheer across 1,000 acres of skiable terrain and the entire Village at Squaw Valley," said Sam Kieckhefer, spokesman for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"Merry Days & Holy Nights brought Santa to town and the nonstop holiday activities and events continue through the New Year."

The stage is set for an adventure-filled holiday weekend on local mountains for skiers and snowboarders, who decide to take advantage of the conditions. Recommended Stories For You

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows said it received 5 inches of snow from the storm, which passed through the Truckee area on Tuesday and Wednesday. The resort, which is located off California State Route 89, has received 69 inches of snow this season and has a base of 32 inches on the upper mountain.

"So that was kind of typical," said Marvin Boyd, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Reno, on Thursday. "So that was called a 'slider-type' storm."

A slider storm generally comes down the Cascades, but the one that hit the region earlier this week was slightly west and picked up moisture off the Pacific Ocean. That led to snow in the Truckee and Tahoe region.

Boyd said while snow totals for the region have been fairly underwhelming thus far, "we are not fairly far off pace" for this time of year.

"We are in a weak La Niña phase, which does favor closer to average and above average snow totals," said Boyd on the weather condition associated with cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures.

The recent storm also proved fruitful for Mount Rose Ski Tahoe, which is located off United States Route 50. The storm produced 3-4 inches of snow for the resort, which has received between 56.5 and 72.5 inches this year depending on the measurement location.

During winter break, Mount Rose will unveil one of its major projects from over the summer, when it hosts a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 26 of MAGIC — the first conveyor surface lift in an enclosed gallery in North America, and second in the world.

"The opening of our new conveyor lift is exciting in that this lift provides beginners of all ages with a more enjoyable experience, particularly when weather systems are moving through the region," said Mount Rose Director of Marketing Mike Pierce on Thursday.

"The enclosure will also allow our team to offer a more consistent operation of this key learning area, without the need to regularly dig the lift out following storm cycles."

Diamond Peak Ski Resort benefited as well from the storm, as it received 2-2.5 inches of fresh powder. The resort, which sits above Nevada State Route 28 in Incline Village, has its Lakeview life operating. That gives skiers and snowboarders access to the Ridge Run and Popular trails.

The opening of Lakeview also means the resort's Snowflake Lodge, which sits at the top of the lift, is open for the season.

"It's a great place to eat lunch and enjoy the view, and a cocktail," said Diamond Peak Marketing Manager Paul Raymore on Thursday.

The resort also has all of its beginner terrain open, and according to Raymore, it's in as good of shape as it will be all season.

"They've made enough snow to groom those runs as wide as possible. It's pretty much perfect," he said.

Northstar California Resort also received about 2 inches of snow from the recent storm. The resort, which is located off of California State Route 267 in Truckee, has received 58 inches of snow this season.

Wyatt Haupt Jr. is a staff writer for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the The Union based in Truckee. Contact him at whaupt@sierrasun.com.