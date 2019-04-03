Snowpack water content well above average — 7th highest in 93 years of record

The latest snow survey conducted by the Nevada Irrigation District found the average water content is seventh highest in 93 years of record, according to a release.

As of April 1, the average water content for the district's five mountain courses was 55.3 inches. That is 165% of average for the year.

"The snow survey results, although not record breaking, are impressive," said Sue Sindt, NID's water resources superintendent. "Currently all lower elevation reservoirs are full, and with the amount of runoff expected from the snowpack the higher elevation reservoirs should all fill and stay near full into June.

"The district will make full deliveries and carryover storage is expected to be above average. This year will also be good for hydrogeneration and recreation."

Statewide, Sierra Nevada snowpack is 162 percent of average, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

The snow surveys showed NID's highest course, Webber Peak, at 7,800 feet, had 153.6 inches of snow with a water content of 64.6 inches. The English Mountain snow course (7,100 feet) had 151.4 inches of snow with a water content of 71.1 inches. Webber Lake (7,000 feet) had 121 inches of snow with a water content of 50.8 inches. Findley Peak (6,500 feet) had a snowpack of 123.6 inches and a 54-inch water content. Bowman Reservoir (5,650 feet) had 79.2 inches of snow and a 35.9-inch water content.

At the lower division Chalk Bluff snow course (4,850 feet) on the Deer Creek watershed, snow surveyors measured 32.4 inches of snow with a water content of 15 inches. The Chalk Bluff numbers are not included in the average.

A member of the California Cooperative Snow Survey, NID conducts three official snow surveys each year in February, March and April. Results of the snow surveys are used to predict water availability locally and statewide.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District